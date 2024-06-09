National Bankshares Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE LAAC opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $662.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 161.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 160,290 shares in the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

