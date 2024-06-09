Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 110 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 255,326 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.13. 262,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

