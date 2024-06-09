Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,592,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

