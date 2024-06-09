Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,715,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 55,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.61. 758,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,217. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.41 and a 200 day moving average of $469.86.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

