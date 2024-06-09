Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.