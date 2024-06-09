Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stantec were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 240,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 162,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.11. 104,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,784. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Stantec



Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

