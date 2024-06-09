Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.