Natixis Investment Managers International Has $34.19 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 764,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,352,000 after acquiring an additional 112,376 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 851,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.40. 2,626,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.29.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

