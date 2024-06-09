Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

