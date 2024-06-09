Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 15,310 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 3.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $44,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. The company had a trading volume of 324,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,350. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

