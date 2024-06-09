Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases Shares of 14,050 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.90. 4,578,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,353,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

