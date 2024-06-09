Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 11,797 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

Ferguson stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.68. 1,098,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,573. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

