Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 227 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 10.3 %

Vail Resorts stock traded down $20.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.