Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

