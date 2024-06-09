Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $748.41 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $748.41 million and approximately $38.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,612.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.36 or 0.00681403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00115585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00247787 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00082004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,004,074,411 coins and its circulating supply is 44,322,180,106 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

