NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $74.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NEE stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

