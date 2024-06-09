Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,053 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,906. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.