Notcoin (NOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $854.52 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Notcoin has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $854.52 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Notcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,034,213 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,034,213.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01754237 USD and is down -10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $792,721,302.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

