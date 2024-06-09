nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for about 2.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $58,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVT opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

