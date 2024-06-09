OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.30

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.20. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 17,919 shares traded.

OceanaGold Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.