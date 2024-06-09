OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires Shares of 800 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,786,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 278,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.37. 3,551,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,380. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

