OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Shares of 637 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.58. 1,080,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day moving average of $386.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.