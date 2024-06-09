OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,612,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508,320. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

