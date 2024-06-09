OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.61. 2,506,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

