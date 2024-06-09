OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $167,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.