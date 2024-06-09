OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $76,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. 2,705,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

