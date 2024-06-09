OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 11,800 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

MRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

