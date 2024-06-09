OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,944,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.