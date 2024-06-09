Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191,067 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Olin by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,350,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.07. 841,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

