OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Trimmed by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,068. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

