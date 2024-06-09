Oppenheimer Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.78. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

