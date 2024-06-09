Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $91.49 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Orchid has a market cap of $91.49 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.88 or 0.99943530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00096280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

