Ordinals Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $308.47 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.48 or 0.00087330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $308.47 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 59.58209653 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $489,075,536.47 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

