Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

