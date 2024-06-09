OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2,952.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the period. OSI Systems comprises about 2.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of OSI Systems worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $42,310,575.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,952,227.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $42,310,575.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,605 shares of company stock worth $15,870,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. 55,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.58. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $145.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

