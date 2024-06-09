Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is Sprott Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,372 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up 4.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 2.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $54,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.6 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $16.69. 1,382,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,188. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

