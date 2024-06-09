Ossiam Acquires 1,405 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

