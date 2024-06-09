Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ossiam raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.0 %

WCN stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. 1,413,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.78. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

