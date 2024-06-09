Ossiam Buys 337 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

INTU traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.30 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

