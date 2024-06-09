Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LH traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.60. 471,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average is $214.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $180.81 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

