Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MSCI were worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,050. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.36 and its 200-day moving average is $534.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

