Ossiam Has $13.55 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,752 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.