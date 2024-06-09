Ossiam Has $61.04 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ossiam trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142,972 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

