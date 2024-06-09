Ossiam Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

