Ossiam Invests $40.60 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 305,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

