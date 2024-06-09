Ossiam Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. 292,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,573.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,605.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

