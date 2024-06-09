Ossiam Sells 45,263 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ossiam lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,263 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 64.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 686,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.