Ossiam Sells 64,584 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,584 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $51,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 199,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,587,000 after acquiring an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

