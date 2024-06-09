Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires 32,800 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 17,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,522. The company has a market cap of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. JMP Securities began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.