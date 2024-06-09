Pale Fire Capital SE Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 377.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up 2.4% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 1.24% of Angi worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Angi by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Angi by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 350,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $78,947. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

